KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended assistance to a popular 80s singer, Ibnor Riza and actress Fauziah Samad, who are facing health issues.

His political secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi visited them at their homes and handed over the donation.

Anwar said Ibnor Riza is battling lymphoma cancer while Fauziah is suffering from osteoarthritis causing her to be wheelchair-bound.

“Farhan delivered the donation on my behalf to assist with their medical expenses.

“I pray that both of them are granted health and strength by Allah SWT,” he said in a Facebook post today. — Bernama