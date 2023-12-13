KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — A driver of a Ford Ranger four-wheel-drive vehicle, who was caught on dashcam driving recklessly and hitting a family of four riding on a motorcycle was fined RM6,000 by the Magistrates’ Court here today.

Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil meted out the fine on 22-year-old graphic designer Mohammad Harith Ismail who pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless driving. He paid the fine.

Mohammad Harith was charged with recklessly driving the vehicle on the Besraya Highway, from the direction of Sungai Besi towards Balakong here, at 12.30pm last December 12.

The charge, under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 and can be jailed for up to 12 months upon conviction.

In his mitigation, Mohammad Harith, unrepresented, said he did not commit the offence intentionally.

“I’m not from here and am not familiar with the road (at the location of the incident). I also didn’t run away or leave the victims there, but sent them to a hospital,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a dashboard camera (dashcam) video recording went viral on social media showing a motorcycle ridden by two adults and two children being crushed by a vehicle that suddenly changed lanes. As a result of the police investigation, it was found that all the victims, aged between five and 34, were slightly injured and had received treatment at Serdang Hospital.

Deputy public prosecutor R. Harvind prosecuted. — Bernama