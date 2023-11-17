KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 — Sabah’s abundant natural resources and focus on agriculture put the state in prime position to be a major player in the pet food industry, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan.

The agriculture, fisheries, and food industries minister said that the pet industry was an emerging market as more Malaysians were spending substantially for their pets’ wellbeing.

“The pet industry is a significant economic contributor, supporting local businesses and stimulating our economy,” he said when speaking at the launch of Sabah’s first big scale pet expo at the Sabah International Convention Centre here.

“I see a unique opportunity for Sabah in this growing market. Our abundant natural resources in agriculture and fisheries position us to develop high-quality, nutritious pet foods. By leveraging these sectors, we can reduce pet food costs, making pet ownership more affordable in Sabah.”

Advertisement

Kitingan said he envisioned Sabah as a leading hub for pet food production in the region, which would put Sabah on the map as a market leader and allow Sabahans to have access to economical and nutritious options for their pets.

“Since pet-related businesses are booming in Sabah, why not explore this side of the business as well? It would be exciting to explore partnerships and strategies to achieve this goal,” he said.

Kitingan also said that the expo today, called Pet Kingdom Expo, was testament to the thriving community of pet enthusiasts and professionals in the region.

Advertisement

Studies indicate a growing trend in pet ownership, with nearly two-thirds of Malaysian pet owners spending more than RM 200 each month on their pets. This rise in demand for pet-related products and services underscores the resilience and potential for growth in the pet industry.

Event organiser Nico Chan said that the expo was the largest in east Malaysia with over 80 exhibitors, showcasing products, services, and innovations in the industry.

Pet competitions, pet shows, adoption drives, and expert talks are also being held over the entire three-day period beginning today.

Visitors are allowed to bring pets, but only cats are allowed indoors into the main SICC building while dogs have to stay within permitted boundaries outdoors.