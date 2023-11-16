KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Two of Sabah’s native-based parties have agreed to begin discussions to foster more cooperation despite a history of being “frenemies”.

According to a joint statement issued by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), they have reached an agreement to have official discussions to establish an understanding and cooperation between the two non-Muslim native-based parties, colloquially known as “KDM” which stands for Kadazan, Dusun and Murut.

“The decision to commence these official discussions was reached in a meeting between the leaders of both parties on November 15, 2023,” they said in the official statement released today.

The talks are a response to calls from both parties’ grassroots for strong and sustainable cooperation to unite the Sabah population, which had been proposed before the 2020 state elections.

The move is expected to increase support and further strengthen Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Each party will appoint five of its leaders to represent it at the talks.

PBS will be represented by secretary-general Datuk Julita Majungki, information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Women’s chief Datin Malianah Ugau, and Youth chief Christoper Mandut.

STAR will be represented by its vice-president and strategic director Paul Porodong, secretary-general Datuk Edward Linggu, information chief Datuk Jalumin Bayogoh, Women’s chief Datuk Flovia Ng and Youth chief Kong Soon Chai.

The first official meeting will be held soon.

The KDM community have been fragmented since the fall of the PBS government under Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan in 1994. Senior leaders of the party left to form their own breakaway parties or joined other parties.

Pairin’s younger brother, Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, had also left his brother’s party and joined several other parties before forming STAR where he is still president.

The disunity is seen as having allowed peninsular-based parties to sway Sabahan voters.

Currently, PBS holds seven state seats and one Parliament seat, while Sabah STAR holds six state seats and one Parliament seat.

Their stronghold is mainly in non-Muslim native seats. Both parties are in the GRS government although they have in the past faced off against each other despite being on the same side.