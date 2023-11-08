KOTA BARU, Nov 8 — The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly has not received any notification from Nenggiri Assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim of his stand to support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.

Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said Mohd Aziz’s position in the State Assembly, whether in the government block or the opposition, will be determined later.

“So far he (Mohd Azizi) has not told us anything. We are still waiting and will see and take into account the decision made by the Dewan Rakyat on Mohd Azizi’s position in Parliament,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Aziz is also Gua Musang Member of Parliament.

According to Mohd Amar, the Kelantan State Assembly will convene from November 22 to 28.

PAS holds 43 out of the 45 seats in the State Assembly.

One of the seats is held by Barisan Nasional (BN) represented by Galas Assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim and the other, the Kota Lama seat, was won by Dr Hafidzah Mustakim of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Yesterday, Mohd Azizi, of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), declared his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government.

Meanwhile, Mohd Syahbuddin said he has no problem working with anyone including Mohd Azizi, but will wait to see that stance taken by the Bersatu Gua Musang leader.

“I want to see his position first. Yes, he declares support for the Prime Minister, but what about his distance in the state? Does he still support the state government?” he said.

Mohd Syahbuddin said he was surprised by Mohd Azizi’s decision.

“Nevertheless, I thank him because he chose to put the interests of the people of Gua Musang foremost, which is why he is giving his support to the prime minister,” he added. — Bernama