KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The unity government has never held any meetings with opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) in regard to their declaration of support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

However, Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said that the support given by the opposition MPs proved that they are now open to working together with the Prime Minister and the unity government to restore Malaysia to the path of economic growth and political stability.

“I was surprised myself...but I do welcome the support. This has brought the support for Prime Minister among the MPs to 150 (from the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat),” he told reporters after the re-launch of The Sun newspaper, here today.

Fahmi said this in response to the three MPs from Perikatan Nasional (PN) who had pledged full support to Anwar’s leadership, with the latest being Gua Musang MP Datuk Mohd Azizi Abu Naim.

Last month, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid and Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman also pledged their support to Anwar.

On the question of whether the government wants to regulate the TikTok shop, Fahmi said the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will hold another meeting tomorrow as a continuation of the earlier discussions.

“We’re working together to understand a little bit more about how TikTok shop is operating. We were informed that they have 300 staff in Malaysia but there are certain aspects of the operation that we need to look into.

“Of course, some of these issues might fall under the jurisdiction of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry or any of the other ministries.

“But as far as KKD is concerned, it is within particularly the area of MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) as the regulator, as well as issue on personal data protection. So we’re looking at a couple of these areas,” he added. — Bernama