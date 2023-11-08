KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Jeli member of Parliament Zahari Kechik from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is the latest Opposition representative to declare his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government.

However, Zahari said in a statement today that he is still loyal to Bersatu and remains a party member.

“After researching, processing and weighing the problems faced by the people recently regarding the cost of living, constraints on the basic needs that need to be improved and the development that must be continued in the Jeli parliamentary constituency, I declare my support for the prime minister starting from today,” he said in a statement.

Zahari also stressed that his declaration of support was made without any coercion, influence, or pressure from any party.

He said it was done out of his own free will for the sake of his constituents who remain his priority until the next general election.

“I am aware that the people must be prioritised, and development must be continued without any compromise.

“In this challenging millennium, as a member of Parliament, I must provide the best service for the people in the Jeli parliamentary constituency,” he said.

Zahari added that he pledges to support any policies and initiatives that the unity government undertakes to improve the national economy as well as the welfare and interests of the people.

He also said that he is ready to face disciplinary action for breaching party rules.

Zahari said that this is to ensure that both voters and constituents do not miss out on any development opportunities and assistance from the government.

Following today’s announcement, Zahari joins a growing list of Bersatu MPs who have declared their support for the prime minister and his unity government since last month.

They are Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar).