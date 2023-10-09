SEREMBAN, Oct 9 — The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has called on all state assemblymen to not argue or practice revenge politics, but to focus on the agenda of state development and people’s prosperity.

He emphasised the mandate given to them by the people was a trust that needs to be translated with full responsibility.

“Do not argue or practice political revenge which ultimately deviates from the main goal of developing this beloved state,” said Tuanku Mukriz at the 15th Negeri Sembilan State Assembly sitting here today.

Also present was Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Tuanku Muhriz said the duties given to the people’s representatives must be carried out with full integrity and accountability, prioritising the interests of the state without any agenda of political or personal interests.

Tuanku Mukriz said the programmes and implementation of policies need to be carried out immediately for the benefit of the people in the state so that they can continue to carry on with their lives harmoniously and safely.

His Majesty said that all politicians must be sensitive to the wishes and views of the people who voice their sentiments via various spaces and platforms.

“Know that you are always being watched and judged by the people, so debate and argue rationally and intellectually on matters that can bring good and mutual benefit by complying with the rules of the House throughout the sitting.

“I wish to remind honourable house members to always appreciate, protect, preserve, and defend the Federal Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

At the same time, Tuanku Muhriz said the main issues that need to be addressed are the people’s problems — cost of living, job opportunities and income disparity between urban and rural areas.

Tuanku Muhriz said the state government has implemented various initiatives to ensure the people will not be overly burdened with the high cost of living and goods, and have sufficient food supply.

“Towards this end, various economic empowerment programmes are implemented for the people. These programmes include the development of wasteland, business capital assistance, halal cottage industry certification, assistance with fishing equipment for coastal fishermen, monthly living allowances for university students, provision of Rumah Harapan subsidies and so on.

“At the same time, the state government has implemented the ‘Jualan Harga Ladang Negeri Sembilan Prihatin’ initiative to deal with the issue of lack of supply and the rising prices of basic goods. Through this initiative, the people of this state can buy essential goods at prices 20 to 30 per cent cheaper than the market price,” he said.

His Majesty hopes this initiative will benefit the people in the state when facing the rising cost of living in addition to socio-economic development programmes such as the economic empowerment agenda, digitalisation and adoption of technology, entrepreneurship and human capital development that need to be intensified in order to boost economic growth.

He added that the state government also need to continue efforts to fight extreme poverty through extreme poverty eradication programmes in line with the first Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), that is zero poverty to ensure the level of extreme poverty is eradicated. — Bernama