KUANTAN, Oct 7 ― The Pahang government, through the Investment and Privatisation Division and the International Unit of the State Secretary's Office, has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 11 companies since 2019, involving investments worth RM2.341 billion, the state assembly was told today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said this year alone, the state government had signed seven agreements, involving investments valued at RM11.01 billion and the investors included from Singapore, Thailand and China.

He was responding to a question from Razali Kassim (BN-Muadzam Shah) who wanted to know the amount of foreign investment in the state.

To a supplementary question from Andansura Rabu (PAS-Beserah), Wan Rosdy said Alliance Steel (M) Sdn Bhd, which is the first investor at the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park in Gebeng here, was the biggest investor in Pahang.

Meanwhile, in response to a question from Woo Chee Wan (PH-Mentakab) on a flood mitigation project in Temerloh, Wan Rosdy said work on Phase One of the Semantan River Integrated Basin Development Project, costing RM47.8 million, started last July 12 and would take two years to complete.

He said the state government, through the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), had submitted “off-budget” application papers to the federal government for Phase two of the project, costing RM383 million, and also RM111 million for the Krau River Flood Mitigation Plan.

These projects are scheduled for implementation from 2023 to 2028 with the scope of work to involve b construction of bunds, flood walls, pump houses, retention ponds and upgrading of the main drainage system to reduce the risk of flooding. ― Bernama