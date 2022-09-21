Tok said background checks showed that the suspect does not have any past criminal or drug records.. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KULAI, Sept 21 — Police arrested a man for swearing at and obstructing officers from discharging their duties during a patrol in Taman Senai Jaya, Johor last night.

Kulai police chief Superintendent Tok Beng Yeow said the incident happened about 9.20pm yesterday when policemen from the Senai police station came across the man in his 30s riding his motorcycle against traffic flow without wearing a helmet in the residential area.

"The suspect was then asked to produce his identification card for a summons to be issued. However, he refused to cooperate and uttered abusive words, including threatening the policemen,” Tok said in a statement today.

Tok said the man was arrested and taken to the Kulai district police headquarters.

He said background checks showed that the suspect does not have any past criminal or drug records.

"The suspect has been remanded for three days starting today after Magistrate Sharifah Maleeha Syed Hussin granted the remand application,” he added.

The man is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties.