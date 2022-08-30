Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasrullah Nasir speaks to reporters in front of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — PKR has filed a police complaint demanding an investigation into minister Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad for purported involvement in the dubious procurement of six littoral combat ships (LCS) for the navy.

The party’s chief strategist Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said it filed the complaint to initiate police investigation under the Penal Code for possible offences like abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and bribery, Sinar Harian reported today.

“PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has brought this to light and revealed all, along with the forensic audit report which named Abdul Latiff in the scandal.

“The minister's denial of his involvement as of today is only on Facebook, and comes without any solid proof of his non-involvement in the scandal,” Akmal was quoted as saying.

The report was filed at the Dang Wangi police headquarters yesterday.

The Johor Bahru MP said he hoped police would look into the money trail and suggested Dr Abdul Latiff declare his assets to aid in investigations.

Akmal added that a complaint will be filed with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya this Thursday.

Dr Abdul Latiff, currently minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of special functions, was previously deputy defence minister from 2008 to 2013.

Rafizi, a former Pandan MP, claimed Dr Abdul Latiff to have married a woman named Zainab Mohd Salleh with vested interests in the LCS procurement deal.

He claimed Zainab was the owner of Alizes Marine Ltd and that the company was also named in the Panama Papers as well as the Paradise Papers, two controversial lists that were supposedly leaked and detailed how offshore companies were hiding money gained from illicit activities around the world.

The Bersatu politician has denied that the Zainab reported in the media as linked to the LCS scandal is his second wife, and challenged Rafizi to provide evidence that the woman in question was one of his wives.