KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — MPs from the government and Opposition today teamed up with election watchdog Bersih to form the Parliamentary Caucus for Multi-Party Democracy.

Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, who is co-convener of the caucus, said the objective is to encourage dialogue, engagement and cross-party participation in Parliament on institutional reforms to enable the public to better join in the parliamentary process.

"This caucus is essential to foster and drive healthy and productive multi-party competition to enhance the democratic atmosphere in Malaysia,” the lawmaker from PKR said in a press conference at Parliament this morning.

Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is the other co-convenor, said that as a first step, members of the caucus have agreed to look at revising the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders to improve parliamentary operations.

The Umno lawmaker said they are looking to introduce a "non-governmental business time" when Parliament is in session, to allocate time for backbenchers, the Opposition, and independent MPs to propose motions or Bills for discussion.

Azalina added that there were a slew of other parliamentary reforms the caucus hoped to introduce like digitisation of parliamentary processes, improve discussions with civil society, the media, and the public when specific issues arise geared towards strengthening Malaysia's democratic practices.

Azalina also said the caucus would like to see improvements to the current gender imbalance in the leadership of both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament as well as greater diversity in terms of regions and parties.

"The Caucus can bring NGOs together to lend their expertise in improving our democratic system in our country,” she said.

Other members of the caucus are Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP from PKR Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Hulu Langat MP Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (Amanah), Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jeyakumar (Independent), Seremban MP Anthony Loke (DAP), Alor Gajah MP Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof (Bersatu), Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi (DAP), Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (Upko), Penampang MP Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (Warisan), Julau MP Larry S’ng (Parti Bangsa Malaysia) and Selangor MP Baru Bian (Parti Sarawak Bersatu).

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azizan Harun has also been notified of the Caucus’ existence in an official letter dated July 18.