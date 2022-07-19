KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan today tabled the long-awaited Housewives’ Social Security Bill that would provide Social Security Organisation (Socso) coverage to almost three million housewives aged below 55 in the country.

According to the Bill made available to the media after its first reading today, the proposed coverage would entitle eligible housewives to claim a maximum of RM30,000 as permanent disability benefit during coverage.

Other benefits include RM250 per month of constant attendance allowance, a survivors’ pension, a RM2,000 one-off funeral benefit, RM200 per month for dialysis treatments, and coverage for physical rehabilitation.

The yearly contribution rates will be RM120 per housewife with a presumed monthly income of RM600, to be paid by the husband. Alternately, the housewife may also pay the amount herself.

Although registration is voluntary, a husband who subsequently fails to pay the contribution for the housewife will have violated the law and be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment of up two years or both.

However, there is a provision allowing those unable to pay to notify Socso before the expiry of the existing contribution period.

In August last year, Saravanan said the Cabinet has agreed to the law covering domestic disasters such as accidents, illness or death for homemakers

He said 150,000 housewives from poor households and below the poverty line will be covered by the government, while for others, participation is voluntary.