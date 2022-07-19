The SPV 2030 was unveiled by the PH government as a 10-year roadmap to turn Malaysia into a rich economy through what it described as sustainable and inclusive growth. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Putrajaya has allocated RM5 million to promote the “Keluarga Malaysia” campaign, the main thrust of the administration led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The matter was revealed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad in a written reply to Fahmi Fadzil, the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai.

“This allocation is part of the development spending under the item Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (SPV2030) and the Keluarga Malaysia Shared Prosperity Communication Plan and is in the procurement process to include advertising and promotional work,” the minister said.

The allocation included spending for a communication plan, short videos, audio recordings, television time slots, billboards, social media campaigns, infographics and brochures.

The SPV 2030 was unveiled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as a 10-year roadmap to turn Malaysia into a rich economy through what it described as sustainable and inclusive growth.

To reach this goal, the PH government has outlined three key objectives. First is by restructuring the economy to be knowledgeable based that all groups can participate in at all levels and develop together to be more progressive.

Second is to address the income gap so no one is left behind. This takes into account the ethnic differences, social classes, and regions within Malaysia.

Third is to build Malaysia to be united and prosperous so it can be the new centre of Asia.