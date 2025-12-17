BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 17 — The Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM) is tracing the parents or next of kin of a three-year-old boy known as Zaki and an abandoned baby girl in another case.

JKM said in a statement that it received a referral from the Penang Immigration Department (JIM) on December 2 regarding a case of a child without a birth certificate.

“The child, identified as Zaki, was found with a caretaker identified as Antika Tiara, an Indonesian citizen, during an operation at a two-storey house located at 1148, Jalan 3, Perkampungan Berapit, near here.

“Given that the child requires care and protection under section 17(1)(d) of the Child Act 2001, the child has been placed in the temporary care of a Fit and Suitable Person under the provisions of Section 19(2) of the Child Act 2001 from Dec 4, for further investigation by the Protector,” said the statement in its Facebook post.

In relation to this, JKM is requesting the cooperation of the child’s biological mother or next of kin to appear at the Seberang Perai Tengah District Social Welfare Office on the 2nd Floor, Wisma Hock Teik on Jalan Ciku, here or contact the Protector of this case, Norhasliza Abdullah, via 04-5382584 / 04-5385705 or email [email protected] to assist the court in making the best decision for the placement and welfare of the child.

Meanwhile, JKM is also tracing the parents or relatives of a nine-month-old baby girl who was abandoned at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) here since March.

According to the statement, the baby was born at a private hospital here on March 12 and was referred to HSJ after being diagnosed with Pierre Robin Syndrome (PRS: born with small jaw and cleft palate) and since then, her biological mother named as Chris Renova Girsang, an Indonesian citizen, has disappeared and efforts to trace her have failed.

“The baby is still being treated at HSJ and JKM needs to obtain information from the child’s next of kin to make the best decision for placement planning and ensure the child’s welfare is protected,” said the statement.

Relatives or members of the public who know the baby’s biological parents are urged to come forward at the SPT District Social Welfare Office or contact Protector Siti Zulaikha at 04-538 2584 / 019-761 0079 or email [email protected] — Bernama