KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the East Coast Economic Region Development Council (Amendment) Bill 2022 to make the Segamat district in Johor as part of the East Coast Economic Region (ECER).

The bill was passed with more votes in favour after the third reading by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith and being debated by nine Members of Parliament.

“This bill aims to seek the cabinet to consider and agree to the amendment to Section 4 of the East Coast Economic Region Development Council Act 2008,” he said when winding up the debate on the bill.

According to him, the government envisions the Segamat district as a Bio-Agro Valley in the ECER by capitalising on its bio-technology and agribusiness sectors to spur business activities.

“Besides that, the district is also earmarked as an agribusiness hub with various initiatives to ensure the agriculture efficiency in the area is improved,” he said.

The East Coast Economic Region Development Council Act 2008 (Act 688) is amended by substituting the words “Mersing district” in Section 4 with “Mersing and Segamat districts”. — Bernama