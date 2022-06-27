Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said Muslims in Kelantan are allowed to perform animal sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha this year without additional standard operating procedures. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA BARU, June 27 — Muslims in Kelantan are allowed to perform animal sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha this year without additional standard operating procedures, said Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz.

“I don’t think there is any problem...Covid-19 cases are also under control and on the decline. Muslims can perform ibadah korban anywhere they want,” he told reporters after launching MAIK Waqf Month at Kompleks Islam Darul Naim here today.

Commenting on the Waqf Month, Tengku Mohamad Rizam, who is also Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan, said the programme was aimed at increasing the knowledge and understanding of Muslims regarding the importance of endowment.

“We will be promoting MAIK waqf products such as real estate, health and education,” he said.

In another development, he said MAIK has never appointed any individual or company to collect funds and donations using the agency’s name.

He stressed that action would be taken against anyone found to be using MAIK’s name to collect money from the public. — Bernama