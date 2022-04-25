Former MB Ahmad Faizal: Perak opposition leader Abdul Aziz’s claims regarding MACC on airport sale issue unfair

Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu was of the opinion that the commission acted well and was conducting a detailed investigation. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 25 — The statement by Perak Opposition leader Abdul Aziz Bari that questioned the credibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and claims that it had constraints regarding the sale of the Seri Iskandar land was unfair, former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He was of the opinion that the commission acted well and was conducting a detailed investigation.

“Give them a chance to conduct a detailed internal investigation before taking further action.

“So I hope he (Abdul Aziz) as a former state government executive councillor can cooperate, like all responsible Malaysians towards any matter as when there is an investigation involving the authorities, we should provide full cooperation,” the Tambun MP told reporters after breaking fast with the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF) North Brigade Camp personnel here today.

On Abdul Aziz’s reported insistence that the Perak Public Accounts Committee (PAC) take action relating to the airport land sale, he said that the PAC can also take its own action within its jurisdiction, like the MACC.

Abdul Aziz had said in a statement earlier today that Ahmad Faizal’s readiness to be investigated by the MACC over the issue was seen as not leading to a solution.

He claimed that the MACC itself had certain constraints, including not having prosecutorial powers that lay in the hands on the Attorney General’s Chambers.

He therefore urged the Perak PAC to take action on the issue. — Bernama