MACC arrests Batu Pahat manager over RM1,500 bribe to enforcement officer

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 4.30pm after giving his statement to investigators from the commission’s Batu Pahat branch. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a company manager today to assist investigations on attempting to bribe a local authority enforcement officer over a sum of RM1,500 in Batu Pahat.

The 39-year-old suspect was arrested at the Johor MACC office here at about 4.30pm after giving his statement to investigators from the commission’s Batu Pahat branch.

It is understood that the suspect had earlier tried to bribe the local authority enforcement officer RM1,500 in Batu Pahat.

MACC sources said the alleged sum was as an inducement not to shut down the operation of his family-owned company after being given a notice to do so.

“The incident happened at about 2.20pm on Tuesday, when the suspect was present at the local authority office in Batu Pahat to make an appeal.

“The suspect was said to have received the closure notice on Monday as the company’s operations did not have a valid business license which violated Section 109 of the Local Government Act 1976,” said the sources.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the suspect adding that the case was being investigated under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect was later released on MACC bail.