Ampang landslide: Cops order 15 houses at Jalan Bukit Permai 1 to be vacated

A general view of the site of the landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang March 12, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Police have ordered the occupants of 15 houses along Jalan Bukit Permai 1 to vacate their homes and relocate elsewhere temporarily following new landslides near Taman Bukit Permai 2 here yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the relatively large landslide was detected at 7 pm but did not involve casualties or destruction to properties.

“Taman Bukit Permai 1 is located on top of the hill which is near to the location where the first landslide occurred.

“We are worried that this latest landslide will affect the row of houses in the area. So we advised them to move out.

“We will continue to monitor the situation from time to time,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohamad Farouk said police decided to order the residents to vacate their homes when the Minerals and Geoscience Department Malaysia (JMG) confirmed that the ground was unstable and could affect the safety of residents in the vicinity.

Last Thursday, a major landslide occurred at Taman Bukit Permai 2 that killed four people while a fifth victim suffered minor injuries. Fifteen houses and 10 vehicles were also damaged in the incident. — Bernama