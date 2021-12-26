MetMalaysia: Monsoon surge, low weather pressure expected to cause continuous rain from tomorrow

MetMalaysia issued an advisory of the possible occurrence of continuous heavy rain from tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) expects a monsoon surge tomorrow until January 2 next year and at the same time, a low-pressure weather system is developing in the South China Sea.

According to a post on MetMalaysia’s official Facebook today, the situation has the potential to cause continuous rain in eastern Sabah from December 27 to January 2 and in western Sarawak from December 29 to 31.

Meanwhile, in Johor, Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan from December 27 to January 2, 2022.

Strong winds and rough seas are also expected in the waters of the South China Sea including the East Coast waters of the Peninsula from December 27 until January 2, 2022.

MetMalaysia issued the forecast based on METMalaysia Weather Research and Forecasting Model (MMD-WRF) analysis model, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and the Global Forecast System (GFS). — Bernama