PM: Keluarga Malaysia sales programme to begin in all parliamentary constituencies beginning Saturday

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the 23rd Malaysia Franchise Awards Night 2021 in Putrajaya, December 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The government will organise the #Keluarga Malaysia (#Malaysian Family) sales programme simultaneously in all 222 parliamentary constituencies from this Saturday in an effort to ease the people’s burden following the increase in prices of goods.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said for a start, the programme which offers daily necessities at between 20 and 50 per cent cheaper, would focus on B40 and M40 residential areas.

“At the initial stage, (it will involve) two areas in every constituency with B40 and M40 residents because the groups are the most affected especially post-Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a press conference after launching the programme at Lembah Pantai’s Library Square here today.

The one-day programme is a joint effort by various quarters including the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP); Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry and private companies.

Ismail Sabri said the organisation of the #Keluarga Malaysia sales programme was expected to be held until February next year, depending on the current situation of prices of goods. — Bernama