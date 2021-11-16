Royal Malaysian Air Force confirms Hawk jet crash at Butterworth base

A picture purportedly showing the crashed jet. The RMAF issued a brief statement at 11.23pm last night confirming the incident to dispel any speculation over the incident. — Picture from Facebook/Himpunan Gambar Lawak

SEBERANG PERAI, Nov 17 — A Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Hawk MK108 combat aircraft crashed at about 10.07pm last night at the runway within the Butterworth Air Force Base here.

The RMAF issued a brief statement at 11.23pm last night confirming the incident to dispel any speculation over the incident.

“The RMAF is taking immediate action now and will reveal the latest development with regards to the incident soon,” it read.

The statement did not mention if there were any fatalities or injuries.

The RMAF advised the public to refrain from spreading any fake news or speculation about the incident.