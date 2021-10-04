Former EC deputy chief suggests Malay parties need MoU to guarantee two-thirds majority in GE15

Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar is seen at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 10, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The three major Malay parties, Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia may need an agreement to win two-thirds of Parliament, former Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Wan Omar said.

Utusan Malaysia reported Wan Ahmad as saying the agreement can be signed through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), and a strong team including cooperation with Sarawak’s GPS and Sabah’s GRS can win more than 148 parliamentary seats.

“The political agreement of the three Malay-Muslim parties in the government guarantees a chance to win big in the GE15,” he reportedly said, referring to the 15th general election.

"The public is aware that with a two-thirds majority in Parliament, a strong government will emerge, thus encourage political stability and continuation of the implementation of what is good for the people and the country.

Wan Ahmad said the government's MoU with PH seemed to significantly benefit the Opposition and give a political boost to PH since the latter allegedly does not need to work as hard as the government to implement its promises.

He added that out of the expected 21 million voters in GE15 (with the implementation of Undi18 and the automatic registration system), 65 per cent of them are Bumiputera or Malay voters.

He said it is detrimental when the Malay vote is split, claiming 95 per cent of Chinese voters supported DAP but not MCA, which only won one seat.

“While the Chinese are with DAP, the Malays are divided into eight directions,” he reportedly said, referring to support for Umno, PAS, Bersatu, Amanah, Putra, Pejuang, Muda and PKR.

Yesterday, Ummo President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reiterated the decision of his party to not cooperate with Bersatu in GE15.

Umno has also rejected the formation of a political coalition with Perikatan Nasional in GE15, sticking with Barisan Nasional.