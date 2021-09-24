Activities in Sungai Batang Kali area licensed by LUAS, says Selangor exco

Visitors having a picnic at Sungai Batang Kali in Hulu Selangor, September 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 24 — All activities involving water resources in the Sungai Batang Kali area have been licensed by the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) under the Emission or Discharge of Pollutants (State of Selangor) Regulations 2012.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Indigenous Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said three activities were carried out in the area, namely sand washing operations and two poultry farming.

“LUAS had also issued written permission for Resource Alteration Activity to two sand dredging activities and two bridge and riverbank upgrading activities, as well as Surface Water Abstraction Licenses involving eight premises involved in aquaculture activities,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the premises involved were registered with the Selangor State Fisheries Department (JPNS) and that they had been operating for 10 years and their Surface Water Abstraction Licenses were valid until December 31.

“Thus far, no complaints had been received regarding the licensed premises in the area as well as the disturbances to the ecosystem in the river,” he said when commenting on a special Bernama report yesterday, which stated that Sungai Batang Kali could potentially be polluted due to aquaculture activities (red tilapia fish) for commercial purposes apart from several other development projects in the area near the river.

Hee said that based on the Hulu Selangor District Local Plan (2019-2021), the forest area covered 51.7 per cent and agricultural area 35.67 per cent, although there had been rapid development involving earthworks for the purpose of development, livestock, aquaculture, dredging and sand washing, agriculture, housing and eco-tourism in the Sungai Batang Kali area.

“Based on the Hulu Selangor District Council (2016) record, there are seven resorts, chalets and homestays in the area which are near Sungai Batang Kali and Sungai Tamu,” he said, adding that based on the records of the Department of Environment (2014), the Water Quality Index (IKA) in Sungai Batang Kali was good and categorised as Class II. — Bernama