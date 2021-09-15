Govt offers varsity students, families telco discounts for devices, internet from Oct 15 under ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ packages

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa poses for a picture with university students at Wisma Radio Angkasapuri in Kuala Lumpur, September 15, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Communication and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa today announced two special telecommunications services discounts for students and families ahead of the reopening of university campuses on October 15.

He said that in partnership with telecommunication companies, the government will be offering two packages dubbed Pakej Remaja Keluarga Malaysia geared towards teenagers, and Pakej Peranti Keluarga Malaysia targeting families.

The first package is a complimentary one gigabyte (GB) worth of internet services daily, plus another 20GB prices at just RM30 for three months, said Annuar.

The second package offers families the chance to own high-speed smart devices by paying RM60 on a monthly installment plan of 12 to 24 months.

“The government is confident that with these two packages, Malaysian families will not only enjoy better connectivity but also affordable prices and a better level of delivery,” Annuar said in a statement.

