In Kuala Lumpur, cops detain clerk over RM4m CBT case

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — A woman clerk working at a construction company was detained by the police yesterday in connection with a criminal breach of trust case involving RM4 million.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak, said the 39-year-old suspect was detained when she came to the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters following a report lodged by a company director in November last year.

“The suspect is believed to have made several transactions to her personal account in stages, totalling RM4 million.

“She also had access to the company’s bank account because the complainant (company director) had been on sick leave from January 2018 to June 2020, and no other individual had access to the funds,” he said in a statement today.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed two of the woman’s bank accounts were used for transferring funds belonging to the company, adding that the suspect had been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 408 of the Penal Code. — Bernama