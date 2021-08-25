After rare meet, PM and Pakatan leaders find consensus in Parliament’s role, institutional integrity and good governance in context of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’

In a joint statement, Ismail, PH chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said this was based on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for bipartisanship to resolve the Covid-19 and economic crises. — Picture courtesy of PMO

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders agreed today on several matters including strengthening Parliament, ensuring judicial independence and institutional reforms in the country’s governance.

In a joint statement, Ismail, PH chairman and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said this was based on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree for bipartisanship to resolve the Covid-19 and economic crises.

“Mutual agreement was reached in strengthening the function of the Malaysian Parliament as a responsible and constructive institution, which serves as a check and balance to ensure the administration is more transparent and fulfils the will of the people.

“We also agree on and understand the importance of judicial independence, institutional reform and good governance to ensure a more conducive environment for the people and the country in the context of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’,” they said, referring to the Malay phrase for “Malaysian Family” that Ismail Sabri used in his inaugural address to the nation.

According to the statement, the meeting lasted for more than an hour and focused on the public interest agenda to find common ground to address the Covid-19 pandemic, protect lives and wellbeing against the pandemic, and to help alleviate the economic crises.

Earlier, Anwar told the press after the meeting that PH has agreed to lower the political temperature so long as Ismail Sabri stayed committed to policies that were pro-Malaysian and managed the pandemic well.

Anwar also suggested that PH would not challenge Ismail Sabri were a confidence vote be held in Parliament, with the same caveats.