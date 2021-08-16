Selangor police says ‘Datuk Ken’ syndicate crippled with arrest of mastermind, 15 members

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the key suspect, aged 40, was arrested with his wife, aged 41, at their residence in Rawang last August 11. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 16 — The police have crippled a syndicate masterminded by a man known as “Datuk Ken” with the arrest of the key suspect and 15 individuals in a series of raids during a special operation in Rawang, Gombak.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the key suspect, aged 40, was arrested with his wife, aged 41, at their residence in Rawang last August 11.

He said investigations revealed that the man was engaged in illegal activities such as online gambling, bitcoin mining and illegal money lending business since 2014.

“It is believed the syndicate was able to earn profit of up to RM6 million a year from gambling activities, RM800,000 a month from bitcoin mining and RM2 million from money-lending activities by charging interests of eight to 10 per cent on borrowers, who are mostly close friends and businessmen,” he told a media conference at the Selangor police contingent headquarters today.

On the arrest of the 15 individuals, Arjunaidi, he said, they were aged between 17 and 40 and were believed to be members of the syndicate.

They were arrested last July 6 at their homes in Rawang, in an operation conducted by the Selangor Criminal Investigation Department and the Bukit Aman Money Laundering Investigation Division, he said, adding that 13 of them had been charged in the Selayang Court last July 9 for an offence under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Following the arrest of the key suspect in the syndicate and its members, Arjunaidi said, the police had sealed 14 luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Huracan, BMW 8i, Nissan GTR and Porsche Cayman and 14 bungalows, three shop houses, seized cash and frozen 71 bank accounts, all worth nearly RM33 million, he added.

He said the police were now looking for two men, believed to be close aides of “Datuk Ken”, and urged those with information on them or their whereabouts to contact Insp Shahriman Mat Junus at 012-3480281.

They are Chuah Seong Hooi, 48, also known as Ah Chong, with last known address at Taman Rawang Perdana, Rawang, and Heow Hee Soon, 31, also known as Fei Soon, who last known address is Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, he added. — Bernama