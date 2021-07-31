Anwar blames J-Kom for rumour of his audience with Agong

File photo of opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaking at a press conference at Parliament lobby, July 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today blamed alleged propaganda by Department of Community Communications (J-Kom) for a rumour that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong would be holding an audience with him.

The PKR president also reminded the media to check with official party source before reporting on anything regarding himself.

“Those who support them are J-Kom. This is the time to slander as they want to increase anxiety of the people and then said Anwar wants to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I want to tell the media that if you want to report, ask an authentic source. If I had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, then the statement should be from my office or the office of the Opposition Leader, not from a ‘reliable sources’ or sources close to PKR.

“Don’t get involved with PN games, with J-Kom. I want to advise them because they won’t last long. So don’t be too arrogant,” Anwar said in a Facebook Live session.

Several media had quoted unnamed sources as claiming that the Opposition Leader had been granted an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan earlier.

It was PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil soon after.

Anwar also lauded the #Lawan protest in Dataran Merdeka earlier today, saying the movement control order and restrictions by the government have failed to revive the economy and lessen the pandemic have dissaffected the youth.

“This is what makes young people restless. High unemployment. Graduate unemployment is very high.

“That is why young people are taking bold action as spokespersons for the people, [becoming] the conscience of the majority who voiced their opinion to ‘lawan’ because the current government has failed,” he said, using the Malay word for “resist”.