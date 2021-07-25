EMCO on Damai Apartment in Selangor ends ahead of schedule

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing at Pangsapuri Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1, Jalan Nilam 15 during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang July 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The National Security Council lifted the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) placed on Damai Apartment in PJS 8, Damansara, Selangor today, a week ahead of schedule.

The apartment complex had been under the EMCO since July 3 alongside most other areas in the state.

But while the curbs for the 34 Selangor mukim were eventually lifted on July 17, the EMCO on Damai Apartment was extended from July 18 and was supposed to end only on July 31.

Selangor continued to rack 8,500 new Covid-19 cases today.

The state continued to lead the country which saw the daily infections shoot above the million mark.

Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now total 1,013,438 after 17,085 people were identified as new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced the end of the EMCO for eight localities in Sabah tomorrow.

Four of the eight are in Kota Kinabalu (Jalan Pasir Likas, Taman Kuala Menggatal, Kuarters Tangki Air Biru and Telipok).

Two more are in Beaufort (Kampung Jepangah and Kampung Rancangan Klias) and another two in Kota Belud (Kampung Nahaba and Tegudon).

The remainder are in Borneo Timber, Tongod and Kampung Tebongon, Putatan.