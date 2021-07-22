Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases climb over 13,000 again for second time in July

People get tested for Covid-19 at a public community screening by Selcare in Hulu Kelang, May 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Malaysia recorded 13,034 new Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted.

This is the second highest daily recorded cases ever.

The majority of new infections are still from Selangor at 6,049 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,611).

This is the second time Malaysia has crossed the 13,000 mark in a single day.

The first time was July 15 when the Health Ministry logged 13,215 cases.

The country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases is now 964,918.



