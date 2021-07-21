Report: Eight including officer in charge arrested for party in Kajang police station

The group was reportedly discovered to be singing karaoke and dancing as well as consuming alcohol and ketum drinks during the party held inside a room on the second floor of the station. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A police station chief (OCS), three policemen and four women were arrested yesterday after they were caught partying within a police station in Kajang during a raid conducted by Bukit Aman.

According to Berita Harian, a team from the Bukit Aman Standards Compliance Integrity Department (JIPS) raided the station at 6pm yesterday, after receiving information from the public.

The group was reportedly discovered to be singing karaoke and dancing as well as consuming alcohol and ketum drinks during the party held inside a room on the second floor of the station.

The room was also reportedly equipped with disco lights.

The raiding team then detained the OCS with the rank of sub-inspector, two corporals, a support corporal and four women aged between 21 and 37 years’ old.

Police also confiscated liquor bottles, speakers, disco lights, audio amplification equipment, recorders, microphones and a TV unit.

Also seized were five bottles containing ketum water as well as pornographic pictures of one of the police officers detained with a woman.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad confirmed the incident.

“The actions of the officers, members and the public involved who entertained in a room at the hall with respect to karaoke were against the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The arrests were made by officers and members of JIPS Bukit Aman after finding that the action clearly violated the SOP.

“We will not compromise with any party if they are found to be violating the rules or SOPs set,” he said when contacted today.

He said further investigations are underway and action could be taken under Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligence that may result in the transmission of any infectious disease that could be life-threatening.