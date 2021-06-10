SPM 2020: Visually impaired student among top scorers in Terengganu

Nurul Aliana Razak, 18, showing the results of her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination obtained online, when met at Kampung Batu Burok, Kuala Terengganu, June 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 10 — A visually impaired student in Terengganu, Wan Mohd Firdaus Wan Khalid, has almost given up to sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination after it was rescheduled several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, he was all smiles today when learned that he scored 9As (7A+s and 2As) in the examination.

“My friends and I almost give up because we already made the preparations but the examination had to be postponed.

“Fortunately, our teachers always encourage and motivate us to remain focus in preparing for SPM despite not knowing when the examination will be held,” the former Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chukai student told Bernama today.

Wan Mohd Firdaus, 18, who was left blind in one eye following a road crash when he was nine years old, said he never made his physical condition an obstacle to pursuing his ambition to become a doctor.

Meanwhile, a student from a B40 family, Nurul Aliana Razak, 18, who scored 7As and 1C said she was happy and thankful to obtain an excellent result although she was struggling to adjust herself to the home-based teaching and learning process (PdPR).

“Online learning was totally different from face-to-face learning. Sometimes, when the Internet connection was disrupted, I could not follow the lesson completely,” she told Bernama.

The student of SMK Seri Budiman said she was grateful that her parents Razak Ismail, 61, a labourer and Ramlah Abdullah, 46, a housewife, had provided her with all the equipment needed for PdPR. — Bernama