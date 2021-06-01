Covid-19: Labuan Financial Park Complex on lockdown

Financial Park Labuan also said that the lockdown would enable a mass sanitisation exercise to be carried out at the premises. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, June 1 — The Labuan Financial Park Complex, the largest office and mall complex on the duty-free island, will be on lockdown for six days beginning tomorrow following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the building premises, according to the complex’s management company, Financial Park Labuan (FPL) Sdn Bhd.

It said in a statement that the lockdown until June 8 will involve the main office tower building of block four occupied by hundreds of international and domestic offshore financial offices, the shopping mall and block one (which is occupied by several federal government departments and offices).

The Beta Service Apartment and Alpha Condominium are closed to walk-in guests while their long-term tenants are not allowed to bring in visitors and are reminded to strictly adhere to the Labuan enhanced movement control order (EMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs), it added.

Financial Park Labuan also said that the lockdown would enable a mass sanitisation exercise to be carried out at the premises.

The Victoria Merdeka Cluster emerged on May 19, triggered by several workers at the shopping mall, and a total of 263 cases had been recorded as of yesterday.

The management also said that all the online-related orders and courier services to the Beta Service Apartment and Alpha Condominium must go through the no-touch-delivery counters at the lobbies of the two premises.

However, members of the public can still use the automated teller machine (ATM) and cash deposit machine (CDM) located at the ground floor of the complex.

The re-opening of the complex on June 9 will be done in stages.

Labuan reported 162 cases today, pushing the cumulative infections to 3,884 with 22 deaths.

Labuan is under EMCO from May 26 until June 24 following a sudden spike in cases linked to the four active clusters of Patau-Patau, Simpang Sahari, Victoria Merdeka and Simpang Sungai. — Bernama