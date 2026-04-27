KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — The decision by 14 Umno assemblymen to withdraw support from the Negeri Sembilan state government was made by the state chapter independently, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Speaking to reporters at the World Trade Centre here today, Zahid said the matter will now be deliberated by the party’s Political Bureau and the Umno Supreme Council.

“They did inform us but the decision was made by the state Umno chapter,” Zahid said when asked if the assemblymen had acted without the party leadership’s knowledge.

“However, the final verdict on the matter will ultimately come from us (Umno’s central leadership).”

Zahid added that he will meet the 14 Umno assemblymen involved and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon to discuss the political crisis unfolding in Negeri Sembilan.

The deputy prime minister said that Umno usually respects and accommodates decisions made by state Umno liaison bodies.

Negeri Sembilan was thrown into a constitutional crisis after the Undang Yang Empat declared on April 19 that Tuanku Muhriz ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir had been removed as state ruler and named his predecessor’s son, Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar, as the new Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

The Undang Yang Empat — comprising the chiefs of the Sungai Ujong, Jelebu, Johol and Rembau traditional territories — are the highest-ranking customary leaders responsible for appointing the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan.

However, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun rejected the Undang Yang Empat’s decision, saying it lacked legal basis.

The standoff also saw the four Undangs boycott the opening of the State Legislative Assembly on April 23, although the ceremony proceeded with Tuanku Muhriz officiating.

Citing dissatisfaction over Aminuddin’s handling of the crisis, 14 Umno-Barisan Nasional assemblymen withdrew support for his government today, while the five Perikatan Nasional assemblymen pledged readiness to work with their Umno counterparts.

Zahid did not explicitly dismiss possible cooperation between Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, but described the latter’s readiness to work together as an “attempt to seize political opportunity”.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly consists of 36 seats, with a simple majority of 19 needed to form the government.

Pakatan Harapan currently controls 17 seats, while Umno holds 14 seats and Perikatan Nasional has five seats.