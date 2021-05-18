Three-digit daily Covid-19 cases for two days in Terengganu caused by non-compliance of SOP, says state health director

People wait in line for a Covid-19 public community screening by Selcare in Hulu Kelang, May 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Adopting a hands-on approach in reminding the public of the risk of transmission amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry today shared several anecdotes of clusters that emerged following the non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) during the current movement control order (MCO).

In a special posting dedicated to those living in Terengganu, state health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said it should not come as a surprise that Terengganu recorded three-digit daily Covid-19 cases for two days consecutively as it was the own doing of those residing in the state for allowing the virus to flourish in the first place.

He then listed five anecdotes of Covid-19 clusters which have been identified and confirmed as those that have emerged due to the flouting of SOPs which subsequently caused widespread infections to take hold in Terengganu.

Among the anecdotes included hanging out with friends in a group of 18 at an empty house, before 17 of them tested positive. This then led to 162 close contacts identified; and organising large-scale breaking of fast events at a surau before the Raya festivities, which led to 26 positive cases and 283 close contacts identified.

“Dozens of stories can be shared for us to take lessons from which confirmed SOPs were not adhered to. Why aren’t they adhered to? It’s because people don’t care, ignoring and belittling the compliance of SOPs. Everything is considered fabricated and inconvenient.

“We do not know the status of our friends during social gatherings. We only find out when they test positive. In the end, we become close contacts. If we’re unlucky, we test positive ourselves.

“The lesson is, don’t underestimate the infectivity of the Covid-19 virus like having a discussion to mark exam papers where three teachers subsequently tested positive.

“All community leaders including department heads please ensure the compliance of SOP amongst the people and personnel in your respective area or department,” the posting said.

Dr Nor Azimi also called on the public to postpone all forms of group gathering and urged everyone to stay at home unless one assumed they’re immune to the virus.

“POSTPONE all group gatherings. All must STAY AT HOME. No use for MCO SOPs if many are still coming out for leisure.

“If Terengganu folks think they are immune to Covid-19 by all means please continue with your respective leisure activities.

“Not forcing anyone to read this posting and you may ignore it. If you think it is beneficial do spread this advice to everyone,” he added.

Earlier, the Health Ministry announced another 47 deaths from Covid-19 today, the highest single-day loss in the country since the start of the pandemic, while the country recorded 4,865 new Covid-19 cases.