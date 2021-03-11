Seberang Perai Tengah police bust drug processing lab operating in paper factory, seize syabu worth RM2.9m

Seberang Perai Tengah Chief Police ACP Shafee Abd Samad (centre) looking at the seized drugs at the Central Seberang Perai Police Station March 11, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 11 — Police have crippled a drug processing laboratory operating in a paper factory with the seizure of syabu and liquid chemicals worth RM2.9 million, and arrested four men in Machang Bubok on Monday

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said acting on surveillance and intelligence, police raided the factory at 7.30pm, during which three suspects who were at the factory, were arrested, before nabbing the fourth suspect at George Town.

“Checks in the factory found the syabu drug processing laboratory has been in operation since August last year and seized 66 kilogrammes of syabu and 37 litres of liquid syabu.

“Police also confiscated 35 containers with 885 litres of liquid chemicals, equipment and self-improvised machines to produce drugs since they are not available in the market,” he said in a press conference here today.

Shafee said police also seized cash, jewellery, three vehicles, and three bank accounts believed to belong to the syndicate, worth RM281,726.

He said investigations found that the syndicate processed syabu for 24 hours and was able to produce 40 to 50 kg of drugs every 45 days and reap profits of hundreds of thousands of ringgit each month.

He added the drugs worth RM2.9 million were believed to be for the use of 400,000 drug addicts as well as for local distribution.

Three of the suspects were tested positive for drugs and all the suspects, aged 38 to 49 have been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama