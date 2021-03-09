Malaysia’s Covid-19 numbers drop again, with 1,280 new infections reported today, active cases now under 19,000

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The declining trend of new Covid-19 cases detected in Malaysia continued with 1,280 new infections reported today, and 2,345 more patients cured and discharged.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily update today revealed Selangor again topped the list with 464 new infections, followed by Johor with 165 new cases, and Sarawak with 163.

Two cases from today’s tally were imported cases involving one local and one foreigner, with the remainder involving 919 Malaysians and 359 non-locals.

In total, Malaysia has registered 361,269 Covid-19 infections, with 18,704 cases still active.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported nine more Covid-19 related deaths today, bringing the cumulative toll to 1,186 deaths, and a fatality rate of 0.38 per cent.

MORE TO COME