Education Ministry: School textbooks now available in digital form

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Perbadanan Kota Buku (PKB) has developed a digital textbook application, known as “KPM eTextbook Reader” on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MOE/KPM) to enable schoolchildren to get their textbooks in a digital form.

In a statement, the MOE said the application would give the school children access to digital textbooks when they resume their school sessions during this movement control order period from today until January 26.

“By using the eTextbook Reader, the students can read their textbooks in standard EPUB files which have rich media content and mobile ability.

“This application can be downloaded free of charge via www.textbook.moe.gov.my,” the statement said.

According to the MOE, the application would enable the schoolchildren to access the textbooks using their mobile phones or tablets at any time anywhere.

Internet access is not required to use the application, it added. — Bernama