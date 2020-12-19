Najib thanks govt for his mother’s state funeral

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has expressed his family’s gratitude to the government for granting a state funeral to his mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah.
Najib described the state funeral as something special to his family.
“This will be a sweet memory to Tun Razak’s family,” he told reporters after Tun Rahah was buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara here today.
He said a tahlil ceremony would be held for seven days starting tonight at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi.
Tun Rahah, 87, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, died at the Prince Court Medical Centre here at 4.45 pm yesterday. ― Bernama