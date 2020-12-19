Najib thanks govt for his mother’s state funeral

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is seen at the state funeral held for his mother the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah at the Hero’s Mausoleum at Masjid Negara, December 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has expressed his family’s gratitude to the government for granting a state funeral to his mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah.

Najib described the state funeral as something special to his family.

“This will be a sweet memory to Tun Razak’s family,” he told reporters after Tun Rahah was buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara here today.

He said a tahlil ceremony would be held for seven days starting tonight at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi.

Tun Rahah, 87, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, died at the Prince Court Medical Centre here at 4.45 pm yesterday. ― Bernama