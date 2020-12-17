Perak DAP chief: History made with confidence-and-supply agreement with new MB

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming said the state has made history with the first confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) with newly-appointed Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

The Teluk Intan MP on his Twitter account last night posted: "In the best interest of the people, Perak PH breaks record by achieving the first confidence supply agreement & institutional reforms with the newly appointed Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohammed. Perak leads & created history. Well done to all."

He tagged DAP and Umno's official Twitter account in the same post.

In the best interest of the people, Perak PH breaks record by achieving the first confidence supply agreement & institutional reforms with the newly appointed Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohammed. Perak leads & created history. Well done to all. @dapmalaysia @umnoonline pic.twitter.com/vRjHrobumc — Nga Kor Ming (@NgaKorMing) December 16, 2020

Yesterday Saarani received the unanimous support of Perak assemblymen to continue as the state’s chief executive, including from Opposition representatives.

When a motion of confidence was tabled in the state legislative assembly, all assemblymen present stood up to show their support for Saarani.

Umno's Kota Tampan assemblyman was sworn in as the new mentri besar on December 10, replacing Bersatu's Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who was forced out of office through a vote of confidence a week earlier.

Nga at a Pakatan Harapan press conference later told reporters that the coalition and Saarani had agreed to the introduction of a slew of reforms in the state, some of which were mentioned in the mentri besar's Budget speech that followed the motion of confidence.

He said this was in accordance with the advice of Perak Ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, and for the sake of the state’s people and political stability.

Nga said most of these are positive changes that will help parliamentary democracy flourish in Perak.

Among others, he said all 59 state assemblymen will receive the same annual allocation of RM200,000 per year to provide services for their respective constituents.

All state representatives including Opposition members will be invited to various district-level committees, namely the district action committees, district focus groups, and district disaster management committees.

The state government will also amend the Perak Legislative Assembly’s Standing Orders such that the office of the Opposition leader would be given official recognition in the form of a salary, allowances, emoluments and reasonable amenities to provide an effective check-and-balance.

In addition, the Standing Orders will be amended so the Public Accounts Committee chairman must be an Opposition assemblyman.

However, when asked who will be appointed to the role, Nga said the candidate will be decided later.

Despite these concessions, Nga said there would be no compromise by the state Opposition when it comes to ensuring constructive check-and-balances against the executive.