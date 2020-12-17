Malaysia records 1,220 new Covid-18 cases today, over half from Klang Valley

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 89,133 total cases recorded, 14,671 cases are still being actively treated. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia has recorded 1,220 new Covid-19 infections today, with more than half of them occuring in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 89,133 total cases recorded, 14,671 cases are still being actively treated.

“Of the 1,220 new infections today, six are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad while the remainder 1,214 cases occurred domestically,” he said in a statement.

Selangor still remains in the lead as the state with the highest number of infections, recording 368 cases or 30.2 per cent of all cases today.

“Of this number, 247 cases are from clusters and close-contact tracing conducted on the field.

“The second-highest number of cases recorded is in KL with 297 cases or 24.3 per cent, followed by Sabah with 184 cases or 15.1 per cent,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Of the new cases today, 135 or 11.1 per cent are prison-related clusters, including the Penjara Jalan Harapan cluster with 98 cases, the Tembok cluster with 36 cases, and the Penjara Seberang Perai cluster with one case.

“Today also sees 1,296 recoveries from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,030 cases or 83.1 per cent of all cases reported.

“Currently there are 106 positive cases being treated in Intensive Care Units, 53 of whom require breathing assistance,” he said.

Three deaths from Covid-19 were recorded today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 432 cases or 0.48 per cent of all total cases.

“The first victim is a 36-year old Malaysian man in Johor with a medical history of diabetes, high-blood pressure, and chronic kidney disease.

“The second is a 55-year old Malaysian man in Sabah with a medical history of diabetes, high-blood pressure and heart disease,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The third victim is an 81-year old foreign man in Sabah, with a medical history of high-blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, and gout.