Only 10-day quarantine at stipulated quarantine facilities in Sarawak, says state disaster management committee

— Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Effective today, Sarawakians returning from overseas to the state are required to undergo compulsory quarantine for only 10 days at the stipulated facilities.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said they must undergo the Covid-19 screening on the second and eighth day of their quarantine and be released on the 10th day if the 8th day test result is negative.

“They will then have to continue with the quarantine at home until the 14th day of wearing the wristband,” it said.

Non-Sarawak residents and foreign nationals entering the state from overseas need to undergo 10 days of quarantine and screening test at the first point of entry, according to the statement.

“The negative test result will only be valid for three days before entering Sarawak and they will be given home quarantine until the 14th day with the wristband worn,” it said.

Malaysians and foreigners wishing to enter Sarawak from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan are also required to undergo 10 days of quarantine at a stipulated facility.

JPBN Sarawak said the Covid-19 screening test would be on the second and eighth day of quarantine. Release from the facility will be on the 10th day if the result is found to be negative on the eighth day and the individuals can continue with the quarantine until the 14th day.

Those entering from Sabah and Labuan are required to be screened three days earlier before being allowed to enter Sarawak.

Entry without any valid reason for non-Sarawakians from Sabah and Labuan is still not allowed, according to the statement. — Bernama