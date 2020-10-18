Malay Mail

Sabah CM Hajiji fully recovered from Covid-19, discharged from hospital today, state minister Masidi confirms

Sunday, 18 Oct 2020 12:23 PM MYT

BY IDA LIM

Hajiji and Julia wave to the medical personnel as they leave QEH today. — Borneo Post Online pic
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor has recovered from his Covid-19 infection, state minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun confirmed today.

Masidi confirmed Hajiji’s recovery in a brief tweet.

“Sabah Chief Minister DSP Hajiji Mohd Noor was discharged from the hospital this morning, having fully recovered from Covid-19 infection,” he wrote.

 

 

MORE TO COME

