Covid-positive Hajiji in stable condition, high spirits, says Sabah assistant minister

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at the Sabah Chief Minister’s office in Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 13 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, in stable condition and in high spirits, said an assistant minister Datuk Wetrom Bahanda.

He said in a statement that Hajiji, who was confirmed to have been infected with the virus last Friday continues to carry out his duties by phone or via video conferencing, and he is very concerned about the safety and well-being of the people.

“I pray that the chief minister will recover from the infection as soon as possible so that he can return to serve the people of Sabah immediately.

“I invite everyone to pray the same for the Chief Minister, may Allah heal and save the people and the beloved State of Sabah from being infected with the Covid-19,” Wetrom said.

Sabah saw a big surge in Covid-19 cases during the snap polls about two weeks ago.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) would be implemented in the state from 12.01am today until October 27.

Sabah also recorded 291 new cases yesterday bringing its tally to 4,261. There have been 35 deaths from the virus in the state. — Borneo Post