Aide confirms Sabah CM Hajiji has Covid-19, says state govt running as usual

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 9 — New Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor has tested positive for Covid-19, his public relations secretary Effendy Mohamed Sunoh confirmed tonight.

“He is now receiving treatment at QEH and is doing well and is in stable condition,” Effendy said in a brief statement, referring to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here.

The aide explained that Hajiji had been under home quarantine since a few days ago, after one of his staff was found positive for the coronavirus.

“During the self quarantine, he took the test again and the latest result confirms that he is positive for Covid-19,” said Effendi.

He also clarified that Hajiji is still carrying out his responsibility as the chief minister through phone calls and video conferencing even as he remains under quarantine.

“The state government is functioning as usual.

“He has asked all Sabahans to stay calm and pray that the state and nation recovers from this pandemic soon,” Effendy said.

Rumours have been rife the last few days that Hajiji has caught the virus and was being treated at QEH.

Today, photos of Hajiji’s name along with his wife Datin Juliah Salag on what looks like a hospital’s information bird has been circulating on social media, fuelling rumours that the newly minted chief minister has fallen ill to the virus.

Sabah is currently battling the worst wave of Covid 19 since it was first detected in the country.

Several districts in the east and west coast are now under a conditional movement control order to try to curb the spread of the virus.

The Health Ministry recorded 274 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah alone today. Six people in the state, all Malaysians, also died from the virus today.