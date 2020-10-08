Sabah CM in Covid-19 quarantine, state ministers’ appointments deferred

New Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor is pictured at his office in the state administrative building September 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor is under a 14-day quarantine after coming into close contact with Covid-19 patients and has delayed filling the rest of his Cabinet.

The Sulaman assemblyman released a statement today saying he was voluntarily undergoing the quarantine but assured Sabahans that this would not disrupt his administration.

“The state government will function as usual and any meeting that needs to be carried out will be done via video conferencing,” he said.

Earlier, rumours emerged that PAS state secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan has been selected as a nominated assemblyman despite objections from sections of Sabah including the aligned PBS.

Hajiji had been expected to name at least five more state ministers as well as assistant ministers last week but has yet to do so.

Detractors previously criticised the proposal to allot one of the state’s six nominated assemblymen positions to PAS that did not contest the state election last month and has never won in Sabah.

Hajiji was sworn in as Sabah's 16th chief minister on September 28 after the informal Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition won the state election two days prior.

Since then, he has had to appease the seven parties that are part of the coalition.

So far, Hajiji has named three deputy chief ministers and two senior ministers.

Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin is deputy chief minister (I) as well as works minister, Sabah STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is DCM II as well as agriculture and food industry ministry while PBS vice president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam was made DCM III holding the trade and industry portfolio.

Sabah Bersatu deputy chairman Datuk Masidi Manjun was appointed as both local government and housing minister and second finance minister while PBS secretary general Datuk Jahid Jahim was selected as the rural development minister.

Another five portfolios must still be allocated. These are for tourism, culture and environment; health and people’s wellbeing; law and native affairs; youth and sports; and education and innovation.

Attention has fallen on whether Hajiji will appoint a Chinese leader as a nominated assemblyman to represent the community and if he will agree to bring PAS into the assembly.

GRS does not have any Chinese assemblymen after all its Chinese candidates failed to win.

The state government may appoint up to six nominated assemblymen, and Hajiji could use this to name a Chinese leader to represent Chinese interests in the state.

This is the first time that no Chinese leader has been named to the DCM’s post in 35 years.

By tradition, Sabah appoints one DCM each from the Muslim Bumiputera, non-Muslim Bumiputera and the Chinese communities to represent the groups’ respective interests.