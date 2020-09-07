AG refutes Selangor MB’s claim no action taken on repeat water pollution offenders

In a statement today, AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun said it was untrue that his office had not taken any action despite the investigations into water pollution that were conducted in April, as alleged by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and published by the English portal earlier today. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun has dismissed a remark made by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari with regards to the water pollution issue as published by English portal Free Malaysia Today.

In a statement today, Idrus said it was untrue that his office had not taken any action despite the investigations into water pollution that were conducted in April, as alleged by Amirudin and published by the English portal earlier today.

“In March, when the four treatment plants were shut due to pollutants caused by premises owner Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd, the compound issued to the premises owner was done without referring to the AG’s Office and, up until now, apart from the compound which was not referred to the AG’s Office, no investigation papers have been referred to the AG’s Chambers.

“Following this, on September 4, when the four treatment plants were shut due to water source pollution, the AG’s Office was only notified that several agencies had opened investigation papers and are currently completing said papers before referring them to the AG’s Chambers.

“So, what the Selangor mentri besar said in the Free Malaysia Today report that no action had been taken by the AG’s Chambers despite investigations done on pollution in April is not true,” said Idrus.

Earlier today, the English portal had reported Amirudin as detailing the AG’s apparent inaction on the water pollution incident despite the investigations in April.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat, involving nearly 1.2 million consumer accounts, were affected by the unscheduled water cut last Thursday after four treatment plants ceased operation.

As reported by state media channel TV Selangor, Selangor State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology, Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the culprit is a factory that provides service and maintenance for heavy machinery and equipment.

As mentioned in the video, the factory responsible was identified as Yip Chee Seng & Sons Sdn Bhd located at Kampung Sungai Dua in Rawang. AAY Construction Sdn Bhd is also located in the same premises.