Pakatan MPs claim Azmin misled Parliament on RM6.6b direct awards

Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution speaks to reporters during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, August 27 — Two Opposition lawmakers accused International Trade and Industries Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (Bersatu-Gombak) of misleading the Lower House and urged the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to make a ruling against him.

Former federal minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim-Bandar Baharu) claimed Azmin’s assertion that the RM6.6 billion direct negotiations under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration never arose in Cabinet meetings was false.

“Gombak said that the direct negotiations were never discussed and decided by the Cabinet. We requested the Finance Ministry to reveal details of the deals and yesterday they granted our request.

“After studying the list, we found that these deals were raised during the Cabinet meetings. I am certain, I am very certain that when Gombak said it was never raised and discussed in the Cabinet, the statement was misleading.

“I ask that the Speaker make a ruling on 36 (12) on this issue,” said the former domestic trade and consumer affairs minister.

Saifuddin’s call was supported by Maszlee Malik (Ind-Simpang Renggam), who was the education minister during the PH administration before resigning.

Maszlee bluntly said Azmin’s claim was a lie.

Separately, Kelvin Yii (PH-Bandar Kuching) also asked the Speaker to rule on Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s (PAS-Pasir Puteh) statement claiming the Bible has been subverted from its original form.

“His honourable Pasir Puteh, during the debate on drunk driving, said that the Christian Bible has been twisted. We can debate on anything but don’t insult other religions. The Bible is very sacred for Christians and such statements can create tense relations.

“I ask the Speaker to make a ruling and ask Pasir Puteh to apologise to the Dewan, all Christians and everyone,” Yii said.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon then told Saifuddin and Yii to submit their requests in writing to the Speaker’s Office as both Nik Muhammad and Azmin were not in the Lower House today.